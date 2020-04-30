Motorcycle used during the incident and a purse snatched from the woman were also recovered

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Rawalpindi police on Friday apprehended the suspect whose video of snatching purse from a woman in the city went viral.

As per the details, Race Course Police arrested the accused Anis Iqbal, who fled after snatching a purse from a woman in Rawalpindi’s Dhok Chaudhrian area. Police had lodged a case on the complaint of the woman’s brother.

According to police, Anis Iqbal resisted the police party and tried to open fire on the police during the law enforcers attempt to arrest him. They added the pistol of the suspect instead backfired and the bullet hit Iqbal’s right wrist.

Motorcycle used during the incident and a purse snatched from the woman were also recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused Iqbal has had a previous criminal record.