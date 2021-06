The accused managed to flee the spot after the incident

KANDHKOT (Dunya News) – A man on Friday gunned down his uncle over a property dispute in tehsil Kandhkot of Sindh province.

As per the details, the ill-fated incident took place in Mengal Chachar village of Kandhkot when the accused sprayed bullets on his uncle Sonu Khan Chachar (70), killing him on the spot.

According to police, the accused managed to flee the spot after the incident while the body of the deceased has been shifted to the hospital.