SAHIWAL (Online) - A lawyers has been gunned down by some unknown motorcyclists in Al-Fajar garden at Sahiwal.

According to the police, Chaudhry Muzaffar was on his way from school to home after dropping his children at school when some unknown persons riding on motorcycle opened fire at him. The lawyer died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to hospital for medico legal proceedings and stated searching the suspects.