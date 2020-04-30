Rawalpindi: Anti-narcotics court sentences six drug traffickers

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A special court for control of narcotics substance sentenced six accused in two drug cases after allegations were proved.

Special Anti-Narcotics Court Rawalpindi, Judge Sohail Nasir sentenced six accused arrested in two cases registered by the ANF in August last year. Accused sentenced collectively to two years imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 1 million was imposed.

On August 7 last year, the Anti-Narcotics Force registered two cases against the culprits, in which 36 kg of drugs were recovered from the culprits in one case and 90 kg in the other case.

The convicts include Ghulam Rasool, Mohammad Faisal, Zahid Khan, Imran Khan, Mohammad Arsalan and Mohammad Noman.

