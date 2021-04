SARGODHA (Dunya News) - A man killed his sister over honour in Sulaimanabad Shahpur area of Sargodha.

Police said that Sadia, a mother of four children, was killed by accused Sohail in Sulaimanabad Shahpur area of Sargodha.

Her body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shahpur. The accused fled after the incident. Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused, said police.