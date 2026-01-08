Hyderabad becomes PSL's seventh team after Rs175 crore winning bid

Hyderabad has been confirmed as a new PSL franchise after being sold for Rs175 crore at the Islamabad auction, marking a major step in the league’s expansion for 2026.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad marked a defining moment in the HBL Pakistan Super League’s expansion on Thursday as Hyderabad was confirmed as a new franchise after being sold for Rs175 crore at the teams auction.

The ceremony is taking place at the Jinnah Convention Centre, where bidding officially began for two new teams ahead of the 2026 season.

The auction opened after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi rang the ceremonial bell, formally launching the bidding process in the presence of federal ministers, senior cricket officials, former players and invited guests. The confirmation of Hyderabad as the first successful franchise has brought immediate clarity to the league’s expansion plans, with the city set to make its debut in the upcoming season.

At the start of the event, nine bidders and six shortlisted cities were introduced. The field was reduced from 10 to nine parties following the withdrawal of Multan Sultans’ former owner Ali Tareen from the auction. The remaining bidders are competing for ownership of the second new team, which will be selected from the remaining cities.

The pool of cities shortlisted for franchise allocation includes Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Sialkot, following Hyderabad’s confirmation. The two successful bidders will secure long-term ownership rights and the opportunity to establish new team identities within the PSL framework.

With the addition of Hyderabad, the HBL PSL is set to expand from six to eight teams for its 11th edition, scheduled to be held from 26 March to 3 May 2026. The expansion marks a major structural shift for the league, which has operated with six franchises since its inception in 2016.

The auction is being broadcast live across a wide range of platforms, including the HBL PSL and PCB official YouTube channels among others.

Ahead of the bidding, the PCB honoured the Pakistan Shaheens squad that won the Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha, along with the triumphant Hong Kong Super Sixes team. These presentations set the tone for an event that combines recognition of on-field success with the league’s commercial growth.

Interest in the expansion was fuelled by PSL roadshows held in London and New York in December 2025, which attracted strong attention from potential investors. Following a technical evaluation process, the PCB approved the final list of bidders for the open auction.

With Hyderabad now confirmed as the league’s seventh team after a Rs175 crore winning bid, attention has turned to the sale of the second franchise, as the PSL continues its transition towards a new era in the 2026 season.

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform following the conclusion of the auction, adding a celebratory close to a pivotal day in PSL history.