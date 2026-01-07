Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in T20I series opener

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the first T20I at Dambulla, taking a 1-0 series lead with Farhan’s fifty leading the chase.

DAMBULLA (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Wednesday opened their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a six-wicket victory at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla, successfully chasing a modest target to take a 1-0 lead.

The match marked the start of both teams’ preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field first, a decision that paid dividends as their bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 128 in 19.2 overs. The hosts struggled to build sustained momentum despite brief resistance in the middle order, as wickets fell regularly against disciplined bowling.

Janith Liyanage top-scored for Sri Lanka with 40 off 31 balls, providing some stability after early setbacks. Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka chipped in with 18 each, while Kusal Mendis made 14, but none of the batters were able to convert their starts into a defining innings.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was led by Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed, who claimed three wickets apiece. Mirza returned figures of 3 for 18 from four overs, while Abrar’s 3 for 25 applied pressure through the middle phase. Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan supported effectively, picking up two wickets each to ensure Sri Lanka were bowled out before completing their full quota of overs.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase was anchored by a fluent half-century from Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 51 off 34 deliveries. Farhan set the tone at the top of the order, combining timing with controlled aggression to keep the required rate in check.

Saim Ayub added 24 from 18 balls, maintaining momentum before Pakistan briefly lost wickets in the middle overs. Shadab Khan, however, ensured there were no late complications, finishing unbeaten on 18 from 12 balls. Captain Salman Agha contributed a brisk 16 off 11 as Pakistan reached the target in 16.4 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva was the most economical bowler, conceding just four runs while taking a wicket. Hasaranga, Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera claimed one wicket each, but the low total left little margin for error.

The result gives Pakistan an early advantage in the series as both teams continue to assess combinations and player form ahead of a crucial year leading into the T20 World Cup.

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera