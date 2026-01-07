Bangladesh in talks with ICC over fate of cricket World Cup games

Senior Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official Nazmul Abedeen Fahim told AFP on Wednesday that talks were ongoing with the ICC "regarding security issues"

DHAKA (AFP) – Bangladesh cricket said Wednesday it was in talks with governing body the ICC seeking a "practical" solution to its request to move its T20 World Cup matches out of India.



India forced Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman to quit the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, prompting anger in Dhaka.



With ties tense between the two countries, Bangladesh wants the ICC to shift their World Cup games from India to co-hosts Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.



The World Cup begins on February 7 and Bangladesh are scheduled to play their four group matches in India.



A BCB statement said it would "continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities", seeking an "affable and practical solution that ensures the smooth and successful participation of the team".



The ICC have not commented.



Bangladesh international Mustafizur was snapped up at IPL auction in December by the Kolkata Knight Riders for more than $1 million.



But he was let go on the Indian cricket board's "advice" after what it called "recent developments".



Political relations between India and Bangladesh soured after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.



India's foreign ministry last month condemned what it called "unremitting hostility against minorities" in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.



Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, has accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence.



The BCB on Wednesday said it was "firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being" of the team.