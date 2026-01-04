Bangladesh announces T20 World Cup squad, unwilling to play matches in India

According to PCB, the decision was taken following strong action over the issue of releasing a fast bowler from the IPL.

(Dunya News) - The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its squad for the ICC T20 World Cup but has taken a firm decision not to send the national team to India for the tournament, sources confirmed.

According to PCB, the decision was taken following strong action over the issue of releasing a fast bowler from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCB is expected to formally inform the Bangladeshi government about the decision and will make an official announcement after consultations at the government level. Once the government’s stance is finalized, the BCB will also notify the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sources further revealed that Bangladesh may request the ICC to shift its World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. Currently, Bangladesh’s fixtures for the T20 World Cup are scheduled to be held in India, with three matches planned in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Details further revealed that BCB intends to write to the ICC seeking details of the security arrangements for the tournament in India.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has officially announced its squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Litton Kumar Das has been named as the team’s captain, while Saif Hassan will serve as vice-captain. Bangladesh has been placed in a group alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy.

Bangladesh’s opening match of the tournament is scheduled for February 7 against the West Indies in Kolkata. However, the future of the team’s participation in India remains uncertain pending official communication between the BCB, the government, and the ICC.

