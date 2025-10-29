Women's World Cup: South Africa beat England by 125 runs to reach final

South Africa women beat England by 125 runs in ICC World Cup semi-final; Wolvaardt scored 169 to secure final spot.

GUWAHATI: (Dunya News) South Africa’s women’s cricket team qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup final after defeating England by 125 runs in the first semi-final.

Chasing a target of 320 runs, England were bowled out for 194 in 42.3 overs.

England’s innings began disastrously, with the opening pair and three players dismissed without scoring. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 64, Alice Capsey made 50, Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored 34, and Linsey Smith added 27 runs.

Earlier, in the first semi-final played at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, England won the toss and opted to field first.

Batting first, South Africa scored 319 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt played a brilliant knock of 169, while Tazmin Brits contributed 45, Marizanne Kapp 42, and Chloe Tryon 33 runs.

South Africa will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Australia in the final on November 2.