ICC releases latest rankings: Saim Ayub remains top T20 all-rounder

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest rankings for ODI, Test, and T20 players.

India’s Rohit Sharma has claimed the top spot in the ICC ODI batters’ rankings for the first time. Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran remains second, while Shubman Gill has slipped two places to third. Pakistan’s Babar Azam retains fourth position, and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has climbed to fifth.

In ODI bowlers’ rankings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan keeps the top slot, while the Black Caps' Mitchell Santner has jumped three places to the fourth place. No Pakistani bowler features in the top ten, though Shaheen Afridi has moved up to 14th.

In T20 batting, India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead and he is followed by England’s Phil Salt and India’s Tilak Varma. Given his recent performances, Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan has improved to 11th place.

Among T20 bowlers, India’s Varun Chakravarthy retains first position, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has moved up to third. Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed has dropped to 8th, and Shaheen Afridi to 16th.

In T20 all-rounders, Pakistan’s Saim Ayub remains on top, with Mohammad Nawaz jumping eight places to sixth.

In Test batters’ rankings, England’s Joe Root holds first position, while Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis has climbed to sixth. Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel is up one spot to 12th, and South Africa’s Aiden Markram has risen to 15th.

In Test bowlers’ rankings, India’s Jasprit Bumrah stays number one. New Zealand’s Matt Henry has improved to second, while Pakistan’s Nauman Ali has slipped to third.