England cricket legend James Anderson receives knighthood

England’s James Anderson received knighthood from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle for outstanding cricket achievements, including 704 Test wickets.

LONDON (Dunya News) – England’s legendary former fast bowler and Test cricket’s highest wicket-taker, James Anderson, has been awarded a knighthood by Princess Anne during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

In recognition of his outstanding services to cricket, the 43-year-old Anderson was included in former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Resignation Honours List in April.

Anderson concluded his illustrious 21-year career in July 2024 at Lord’s, having played 188 Test matches.

During his Test career, he claimed 704 wickets - the most by any fast bowler in history. Among all bowlers, only spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) have taken more.

Anderson also took 269 wickets in One Day Internationals - the highest by any English bowler - despite not playing an ODI since 2015.

After retiring from international cricket, Anderson continued to represent Lancashire, delivering impressive performances during the 2024 season. He made a return to T20 cricket after a decade, playing a key role in taking his team to Finals Day at Edgbaston.

Additionally, he secured a wild-card contract with Manchester Originals for 'The Hundred' and is reportedly in talks to continue county cricket in the 2025 season.