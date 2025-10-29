HBL retains PSL title sponsorship for next two years

HBL will remain Pakistan Super League’s title sponsor for two years, with the new deal valued 505% higher than before.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The title sponsorship for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the next two years has been decided - HBL will continue as the league’s title sponsor.

During a press conference in Karachi, PSL CEO Salman Naseer announced, “Today, we are making a very important announcement for the Pakistan Super League. To understand its significance, we need to briefly look back at history.”

He stated that when the league was first launched, many people were skeptical and showed little interest in the project. “Only a handful of people believed in this product - five parties trusted us and purchased teams,” he said.

Salman Naseer added that despite attempts to discredit the league, PSL continued to grow. “Even during the COVID pandemic, the league was successfully completed. Over the past ten years, all initial agreements have now expired,” he said.

The PSL CEO further noted that it had been decided earlier that the league’s valuation would be reassessed after the 10th edition. “HBL has agreed to a deal based on an independent valuation — and this new agreement reflects a 505% increase compared to the previous one,” he revealed.

