Babar Azam equals Shahid Afridi's unwanted record for most ducks in T20Is

Babar Azam equals Shahid Afridi's record for most ducks in T20Is after being dismissed for a golden duck. Pakistan lost to South Africa by 55 runs, with Bosch taking four wickets.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam has equaled an unwanted record set by former captain Shahid Afridi during the first match of the T20I series against South Africa.

Babar, in an unfortunate turn of events, was dismissed for a golden duck after facing just two balls without scoring a run. He was caught out by Corbin Bosch in the final over of the powerplay.

With this duck, Babar Azam has now been dismissed for zero eight times in T20 Internationals, thus equaling Shahid Afridi's record for the most ducks in the format.

This performance places Babar in a tied third place with Afridi on the list of Pakistani cricketers with the most ducks in T20 Internationals. Other players in this unfortunate club include Umar Akmal, Saim Ayub, and Kamran Akmal.

Despite the disappointing personal milestone, Pakistan's batting line-up struggled overall. In pursuit of a challenging target of 195 runs, Pakistan's entire team was bowled out for just 139 runs in 18.1 overs, handing South Africa a 55-run victory.

South Africa's strong performance saw Corbin Bosch claiming four wickets, while Reeza Hendricks provided a solid start for his team with a remarkable knock of 60 runs off 40 balls.

On the Pakistani side, Mohammad Nawaz was the standout bowler, taking three wickets for 26 runs.

In the batting department, Saim Ayub contributed 37 runs, while Nawaz himself scored 36 runs, but the efforts fell short in the face of a dominant South African bowling performance.

