Mohammad Rizwan refuses to sign central contract, submits demands to PCB

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan refuses to sign central contract due to unmet demands, after being removed from ODI and T20 teams.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan has refused to sign the central contract.

Sources say that Rizwan has not yet signed the contract due to certain concerns he has with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The former captain seeks clarifications from the board on several issues. All other players have already signed their central contracts.

Sources added that Rizwan has submitted a few demands to the PCB in order to sign the contract. However, the PCB has not accepted his requests, and there is currently no possibility of these demands being met.

It is worth noting that Rizwan was given a Category B central contract for 2024-25. The PCB recently awarded central contracts to 30 players.

Rizwan was recently removed from the captaincy of the One Day International (ODI) team and has also been dropped from the T20 team.

