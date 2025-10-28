South Africa dominate in Rawalpindi as Pakistan lose first T20I by 55 runs

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 55 runs in the opening T20I at Rawalpindi, defending 194 as Pakistan were bowled out for 139 despite Mohammad Nawaz’s brisk knock.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – South Africa drew first blood in the T20 leg of their Pakistan tour, defeating the hosts by 55 runs in the opening match of the T20I Series 2025 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

Chasing a target of 195, Pakistan were bowled out for 139 in 18.1 overs, falling well short despite moments of promise from their top and middle order.

The match was played under the “Pinktober” theme, with Pakistan’s players donning pink kits to promote breast-cancer awareness, while the Proteas and match officials wore pink ribbons in solidarity.

BTS! Pakistan team pose for a group photo in pink kit before the 1st T20I vs South Africa at Rawalpindi Stadium #PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #PINKtober pic.twitter.com/wtCXIE2WZ1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2025

Proteas set up commanding total

South Africa, who were put in to bat after losing the toss, posted a formidable 194 for 9. Opener Reeza Hendricks led the way with a fluent 60 off 40 balls, supported by Tony de Zorzi’s quick 33 from 16 and Bjorn Linde’s valuable 36 from 22 down the order.

Mohammad Nawaz was Pakistan’s best performer with the ball, taking 3 for 29, while Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with two and one wickets respectively. Despite the bowlers’ disciplined spells, late boundaries lifted South Africa to a total that ultimately proved too steep for the home side.

Pakistan’s chase falters

In reply, Pakistan struggled to build momentum from the outset. Openers Sahibzada Farhan (24 off 19) and Saim Ayub (37 off 28) provided a decent start but were dismissed just as they began to settle. The returning Babar Azam’s stay was short-lived, dismissed for a duck by Bosch, while captain Salman Ali Agha managed only two runs.

Middle-order resistance came briefly from Mohammad Nawaz, who struck a lively 36 off 20 balls, featuring five boundaries and a six, but regular wickets derailed Pakistan’s chase. Lungi Ngidi, Linde, and Bosch shared seven wickets between them, with Linde finishing as the standout bowler with 3 for 28.

The lower order folded quickly, and Pakistan were bundled out for 139 in the 19th over.

Pinktober spirit shines despite loss

While the result did not go Pakistan’s way, the match stood out for its striking visuals and purpose. The home side’s pink kits – part of the PCB’s annual breast-cancer awareness initiative – turned the Rawalpindi stadium into a sea of pink, with fans participating enthusiastically in support of the cause.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium observes Pink Day! The #PAKvSA 1st T20I lights up in support of the fight against breast cancer. Together we stand for awareness and hope #PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #PINKtober pic.twitter.com/sFz1pOuhWz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2025

With this 55-run victory, South Africa lead the three-match series 1–0. The second T20I will be played later this week at the same venue, where Pakistan will look to level the series and keep the contest alive.