Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against South Africa in first T20I

Pakistan win the toss and choose to bowl first against South Africa as both sides meet in the opening T20I at Rawalpindi, donning pink to support breast-cancer awareness.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The T20 leg of South Africa’s 2025 tour of Pakistan has begun with a splash of colour as the hosts stepped onto the field in striking pink kits for the opening clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

The gesture forms part of Pakistan Cricket Board’s “Pinktober” campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first under lights in what promises to be an exciting three-match series. The decision came as skipper Salman Ali Agha looked to make early inroads with the new ball and capitalise on favourable evening conditions.

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bowl first against South Africa in the 1st T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ️#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #PINKtober pic.twitter.com/bYc8KXdFQl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2025

The first delivery will be bowled at 8:00 pm local time, with a lively home crowd creating a vibrant atmosphere for the series opener. The match also marks the much-anticipated return of star batter Babar Azam, who rejoins the T20 setup after nearly a year.

Pakistan-South Africa series

The T20 series follows a fiercely contested two-match Test encounter between the sides, which ended in a 1-1 draw last week. The hosts, eager to build momentum in the white-ball format, have made a few tactical changes, blending senior experience with promising young talent.

Captain Salman Ali Agha, who impressed with his leadership during the Test series, expressed confidence ahead of the first T20, saying the team’s focus was on maintaining intensity and executing plans with precision. Babar Azam’s return at the top of the order is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s batting lineup, which also includes Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub.

South Africa, meanwhile, enter the contest with a comparatively inexperienced unit under stand-in captain Donovan Ferreira. Several senior players have been rested or sidelined due to injuries, opening opportunities for emerging names to make an impression on the subcontinent’s testing conditions.

Pitch and conditions

The Rawalpindi surface, known for assisting batters early before offering grip to spinners later in the innings, is expected to produce another high-scoring affair. With dew likely to play a role in the second half, Pakistan’s decision to chase under lights aligns with the prevailing conditions seen in recent domestic and international fixtures at the venue.

The weather remains clear, with a pleasant autumn breeze ensuring ideal playing conditions for the opener.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium observes Pink Day! The #PAKvSA 1st T20I lights up in support of the fight against breast cancer. Together we stand for awareness and hope #PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #PINKtober pic.twitter.com/sFz1pOuhWz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2025

Pakistan’s pink kits were not the only focus of the evening. All match officials and South African players are also wearing pink ribbons in solidarity with the breast-cancer awareness cause, creating a powerful image on the field. The initiative was first introduced in Pakistan cricket in 2017.