Pakistan need 195 as South Africa set challenging total in pink-themed T20 opener

South Africa post 194 for 9 in the opening T20I as Pakistan need 195 to win under lights at Rawalpindi, donning pink to support breast-cancer awareness.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – South Africa set a challenging target of 195 for Pakistan in the opening T20I of the Bank Alfalah Presents KFC T20I Series 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

The match, played under lights and in a sea of pink, marks the beginning of the three-match T20 series as both teams continue their white-ball rivalry.

Pakistan, who won the toss and elected to bowl first, restricted South Africa to 194 for 9 in their 20 overs. The hosts are chasing 195 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bowl first against South Africa in the 1st T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ️#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #PINKtober pic.twitter.com/bYc8KXdFQl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2025

The fixture carries added significance as Pakistan’s players took the field in special pink kits as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s “Pinktober” campaign for breast-cancer awareness, with match officials and South African players wearing pink ribbons in support.

Hendricks leads Proteas charge

South Africa’s innings was anchored by opener Reeza Hendricks, who top-scored with a blistering 60 off 40 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes. Quinton de Kock added quick runs with 23 off 13, while Tony de Zorzi smashed 33 from just 16 balls to maintain momentum through the powerplay.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs, the visitors kept the scoreboard moving with a brisk 36 off 22 balls from all-rounder Bjorn Linde. South Africa eventually closed on 194 for 9, a total that promises an intense chase for Pakistan.

Among the bowlers, Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the attack, claiming 3 for 29 in his four overs, while Saim Ayub impressed with 2 for 27. Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf each picked up a wicket, keeping Pakistan within reach despite the Proteas’ late hitting.

Babar’s return in focus

As Pakistan begin their chase, attention turns to Babar Azam, returning to T20 international action after almost a year. His partnership with opener Fakhar Zaman and young gun Saim Ayub will be crucial in setting the tone for the hosts’ reply. Captain Salman Ali Agha will look to balance aggression with stability as Pakistan aim to chase down the stiff total under lights.

The Rawalpindi surface, known for its pace and bounce early on, appeared conducive to stroke play, with South Africa’s top order taking advantage of the hard new ball. With dew expected to settle in during Pakistan’s innings, conditions may slightly tilt in favour of the chasing side – but South Africa’s varied bowling attack will test Pakistan’s composure.

A night of colour and cause

Beyond the cricket, the Rawalpindi stadium presented a striking image of unity and awareness.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium observes Pink Day! The #PAKvSA 1st T20I lights up in support of the fight against breast cancer. Together we stand for awareness and hope #PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #PINKtober pic.twitter.com/sFz1pOuhWz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2025

The pink kits worn by Pakistan, part of the annual Pinktober campaign, symbolised the team’s support for breast-cancer awareness and early detection.

Pakistan T20I squad in pink! Team photo before the 1st T20I against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #PINKtober pic.twitter.com/QOpJapDL9D — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2025

Fans also joined in, waving pink flags and donning themed apparel to match the cause.

