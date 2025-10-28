Former ICC referee Chris Broad revealed India’s political interference in ICC affairs, saying financial power lets India influence key decisions.

(Web Desk) – India, known for spreading propaganda against other countries, is increasingly facing embarrassment for its actions.

Former ICC match referee Chris Broad has exposed India’s growing influence and political interference in the affairs of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In an interview with the British newspaper, Broad revealed that he was once instructed to go easy on India in a code of conduct case.

He said that during one match, the Indian team was about to be penalised for a slow over rate, but he received a phone call advising him to “take it easy and find a solution — because it’s India.”

Broad admitted he adjusted the time calculations to prevent India from being fined.

He further disclosed that Indian captain Sourav Ganguly ignored officials’ warnings and repeated the same conduct in the next match. When Broad sought guidance, he was told to penalise only Ganguly.

Broad said that politics has deeply entered the game, with decisions now made based on political interests. “All the money lies with India, and it has practically taken control of the ICC,” he stated.

He expressed relief that he is no longer part of the ICC match officials’ panel, saying the position has become “too political.”

