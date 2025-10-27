PCB unveils special pink kit for first T20I against South Africa

Pakistan team will wear pink jerseys in first T20 against South Africa to support breast cancer awareness under PCB’s PINKtober campaign.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan have introduced the special pink theme kit against their first T20 match against South Africa.

PCB CEO Sameer Ahmed Syed said the board takes pride in using cricket’s popularity to raise social awareness, adding that early diagnosis can save countless lives.

The stumps used in the match will feature pink branding, and awareness messages will be displayed around the ground.

This is the first time the PCB has integrated a breast cancer awareness campaign into an international match. Previously, “Pink Day” events were held only during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The second and third T20 matches will be played in Lahore on October 31 and November 1, while the three-match ODI series will take place in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

