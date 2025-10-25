Australia defeat South Africa by seven wickets in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup; Alana King took 7 wickets conceding 18 runs.

INDORE (Dunya News) - In the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Australia defeated South Africa by seven wickets in their final group match.

The Kangaroos chased down the target of 98 runs for the loss of three wickets. Australia achieved the target in 16.5 overs.

For Australia, Beth Mooney scored 42 runs, while Georgia contributed 38 runs.

Earlier, South Africa batted first and were bowled out for 97 runs. From Australia, Alana King delivered an outstanding performance, taking seven wickets for just 18 runs.