PM Shehbaz hosts dinner for South Africa and Pakistan cricket teams

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting South African cricket team and the Pakistan cricket team.

During the meeting with players from both sides, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the South African team to Pakistan, saying that Pakistan and South Africa share excellent relations on various levels - cricket being one of them.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the ongoing cricket series symbolizes the deep sporting ties and mutual respect between Pakistan and South Africa. He noted that South Africa has produced some of the world’s greatest cricketers, while Pakistan’s players have also brought pride to the nation through their exceptional performances on the global stage.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the Pakistan cricket team would continue to perform brilliantly, as it has in the past, and conveyed his best wishes to players from both teams.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his full confidence in the abilities of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, adding that cricket is not merely a sport but also a bridge that connects people from different nations.

He emphasized that cricket promotes brotherhood and peace, and it is essential to preserve the true spirit of the game.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to promoting international sports and maintaining a conducive environment for hosting major sporting events.

On the occasion, members of the South African team’s management and players thanked the Government and people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality. They said the series had been a memorable experience and that they thoroughly enjoyed the enthusiastic support and applause of Pakistani fans.

The dinner was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Interior and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

