Shan Masood appointed as PCB director of international cricket operations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed national cricketer Shan Masood as the Director of International Cricket Operations.

According to reliable sources, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during a dinner event in Islamabad. The dinner was organized in honor of the South African and Pakistani teams, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the ceremony, where he met both local and foreign players.

The decision comes as the PCB undertakes major administrative reforms aimed at improving the team’s performance at the international level and making its operations more efficient.

