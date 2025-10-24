Rain washes out Pakistan-Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup match

COLOMBO (Dunya News) - The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain. The game ended without a result, and both teams were awarded one point each. Rain delayed the toss, and the match was reduced to 34 overs per innings.

Pakistan had scored 18 runs in 4.2 overs without losing a wicket when rain interrupted play again. The Pakistan women’s team has not won any match in the tournament so far. Out of their fixtures, they lost four matches, while three matches ended without a result due to rain, ending their semi-final hopes.

