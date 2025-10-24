South African T20 team arrives in Pakistan for three-match series

South African team reaches Pakistan for three-match T20 series starting October 28; ODI series to follow in Faisalabad.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - South Africa’s T20 team has arrived in Pakistan to play a three-match series.

The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on October 28 in Rawalpindi. The remaining two matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 31 and November 1.

After the T20 series, a three-match ODI series will commence from November 4, with all matches scheduled in Faisalabad. The two-match Test series between the sides earlier ended in a 1-1 draw.