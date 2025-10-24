Pakistan cricket team to wear pink kit in T20 against South Africa for breast cancer awareness

Pakistan cricket team will wear pink kits in first T20 vs South Africa to support breast cancer awareness with Pink Ribbon.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan cricket team will wear a pink kit in the first T20 match against South Africa as part of a breast cancer awareness campaign.

In line with the United Nations’ vision, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has joined hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan to participate in the breast cancer awareness initiative.

The Pakistan team will wear a special pink-themed kit in the first T20 International match in Rawalpindi, while the South African team and match officials will wear pink ribbons.

The stumps used in the match will also be pink, and commentators will share awareness messages during the live broadcast. Pink Ribbon Hospital in Lahore will offer free screenings and check-ups on October 28.

PCB’s COO Sameer Ahmed Syed stated that spreading public awareness through cricket has always been a key focus of the PCB.