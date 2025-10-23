South Africa inflict crushing 8-wicket defeat on Pakistan, level series 1-1

After a bad performance with the ball on Wednesday, Pakistan's batting collapsed in the first session of the day - losing six wickets for 44 runs

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – South Africa inflicted a crushing eight-wicket defeat on Pakistan on the fourth morning of the second Test here at the Pnidi Cricket Stadium and levelled the two-match series 1-1 on Thursday.

Skipper Aiden Markram and fellow opener Ryan Rickelton laid the foundation for a big win. But Markram fell to Noman Ali just four runs from target for 42 runs. Proteas achieved 68-run target in the 13th over.

Earlieer, South Africa dismissed Pakistan for 138 runs in their second innings and required 68 runs for victory.

After a bad performance with the ball on Wednesday, Pakistan's batting collapsed in the first session of the day - losing six wickets for 44 runs.

Simon Harmer demolished Pakistan’s batting line up grabbing six wickets for 50 runs. He was lent a helping hand by Keshav Maharaj with figures of two for 34.

Resuming their innings at 94 for four on the fourth day of the Test, Pakistan lost experienced Babar Azam with the addition of just two runs in the total. However, Babar managed to complete his half century.

South African spinners hastened the collapse by removing Muhammad Rizwan for 18, Salman Ali Agha for 28 and Sajid Khan for 13.