White-ball squads named: Babar and Naseem stage comeback to T20

A 15-member squad has been announced for the T20 Internationals and a 16-man team for the One-Day Internationals (ODIs)

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced white-ball squads for the South Africa and tri-nation series with Babar Azam and Naseem Shah making comeback to the T20 team.

According to the (PCB), a 15-member squad has been announced for the T20 Internationals and a 16-man team for the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Pakistan-South Africa T20 International series will be played from October 28 to November 1, while the ODI series will take place in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

The tri-nation series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played from November 17 to 29 in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Later, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a bilateral ODI series from November 11 to 15 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Usman Tariq will make his T20 International debut, while Babar Azam, Abdul Samad and Naseem Shah have made their return to the side.

Meanwhile, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf and Haseebullah have been recalled to the ODI squad.

According to the PCB, Salman will captain the T20 team, while Shaheen will lead the ODI squad.

The teams are:

T20 SQUAD

Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (Wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper), and Usman Tariq.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Muqeem

ODI SQUAD

Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha.