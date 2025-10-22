South Africa tighten grip on Rawalpindi Test after Muthusamy's brilliant innings

Number 11 batsman Kagiso Rabada joined hands with fellow bowler Senuran Muthusamy and put on 98 runs for the last wicket to help South Africa take commanding lead over Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At the close of play on the third day of the Rawalpindi Test, Pakistan reached 94 for 4 in their second innings, holding a 23-run lead over South Africa.

Earlier, the visitors resumed their first innings on 185 for 4 and posted 404 runs, gaining a 71-run lead.

Spinner Asif Afridi starred on debut, taking 6 wickets, including the crucial scalps of Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, and Tristan Stubbs, while Nauman Ali picked up two and Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan claimed one each.

South Africa’s lower order shone brilliantly — Senuran Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 89, adding key partnerships with Keshav Maharaj (71-run stand) and Kagiso Rabada, who smashed 71 off 4 sixes and 4 fours. The last three wickets added a remarkable 194 runs.

In Pakistan’s second innings, the top order faltered as Imam-ul-Haq (9), Abdullah Shafique (6), Shan Masood (0), and Saud Shakeel (11) fell cheaply.

However, Babar Azam (49*) and Mohammad Rizwan (16*) steadied the innings and will resume play on Day 4.

Pakistan were dismissed in their first innings for 333 on day two. Skipper Shan Masood was the top scorer with 87, who was supported by Saud Shakeel with 66, Salman Ali Agha with 45 and Abdullah Shafiq with 57. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets conceding 102 runs.