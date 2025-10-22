Debutant Asif Afridi's five-wicket haul puts South Africa in trouble

Asif Afridi became only the second left-arm spinner from Pakistan to take five wickets on debut

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Debutant Asif Afridi took five wickets on third day of the second Test here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday and plunged South Africa into trouble.

South Africa were 221 for seven a short while ago after resumed their innings at 185 for four.

On the fourth ball of the day, Kyle Verreynne was caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Asif Afridi. Defiant Tristan Stubbs departed next for 76, followed by Simon Harmer for two.

Asif Afridi became only the second left-arm spinner from Pakistan to take five wickets on debut.

Pakistan were dismissed for 333 on day two. Skipper Shan Masood was the top scorer with 87, who was supported by Saud Shakeel with 66, Salman Ali Agha with 45 and Abdullah Shafiq with 57. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets conceding 102 runs.

Pakistan look to clean sweep the two-match ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 after defeating South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test at Lahore. The defeat ended a 10-match winning streak for the visitors.