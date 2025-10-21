South Africa knock Pakistan out of Women's World Cup with 150-run DLS win

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 150 runs under the DLS method, knocking them out of the Women’s World Cup in Colombo.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) - South Africa eliminated Pakistan from the Women’s World Cup with a commanding 150-run victory under the DLS method.

In a rain-affected match, Pakistan were given a revised target of 234 runs in 20 overs but managed only 83 for seven. Sidra Nawaz scored 22, Natalia Pervaiz made 20, and Sidra Ameen added 13, while no other batter reached double figures.

For South Africa, Marizanne Kapp claimed three wickets, and Shangase took two.

Earlier, batting first in Colombo, South Africa scored 312 in 40 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt struck 90 runs, while Sune Luus contributed 61.

Kapp was named Player of the Match for her all-round performance – scoring 68 runs and taking three wickets. Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took three wickets each.

