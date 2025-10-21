Pakistan vs South Africa: Ticket sales open for white-ball series

Tickets for Pakistan’s white-ball series against South Africa are now on sale, with prices starting at Rs400 for T20 and ODI matches across Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the commencement of ticket sales for the much-anticipated white-ball series against South Africa.

Cricket fans can now purchase their seats for the upcoming T20 and One-Day International (ODI) fixtures, which will take place across Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad from late October to early November.

The white-ball series marks South Africa’s return to Pakistan for limited-overs cricket, a contest expected to draw packed crowds given the enthusiasm for international matches on home soil.

T20 match tickets

According to the PCB, tickets for the first T20 International, scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, are priced between Rs400 and Rs15,000, catering to a wide range of spectators. The second and third T20Is, both set to take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, offer ticket prices starting at Rs400 and going up to Rs2,500, allowing fans to enjoy the matches at affordable rates or opt for premium seating.

The three-match T20 series will begin on 28 October, followed by games on 31 October and 1 November. Each fixture is expected to draw strong attendance, particularly in Lahore, where evening games under lights promise a charged atmosphere.

ODI series in Faisalabad

Following the T20 leg, attention will shift to Faisalabad’s historic Iqbal Stadium for the One-Day International series. Tickets for these matches have been set between Rs400 and Rs3,000, maintaining accessibility for fans across the region.

The ODI matches will be played on 4, 6, and 8 November, rounding off the tour with what is expected to be a competitive and closely watched series between the two sides. Faisalabad’s stadium, known for its vibrant crowd energy, will host international cricket after a notable gap, adding to the local excitement.

Series schedule

T20 Internationals

1st T20: 28 October – Rawalpindi

2nd T20: 31 October – Lahore

3rd T20: 1 November – Lahore

One-Day Internationals

1st ODI: 4 November – Faisalabad

2nd ODI: 6 November – Faisalabad

3rd ODI: 8 November – Faisalabad

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to witness world-class cricket across three of Pakistan’s most iconic venues.