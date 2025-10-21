West Indies make ODI history with all-spin 50-over bowling attack

MIRPUR (Dunya News) – Two-time world champions West Indies have made cricketing history by becoming the first team in One Day International (ODI) history to bowl an entire 50-over innings with spin only.

The record was set in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, stunning fans and statisticians alike.

The Caribbean side relied exclusively on five specialist spinners – Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie, and Alick Athanaze – each completing their full quota of overs. No pacer was used at any stage of the innings, marking a tactical move rarely seen in the modern ODI era.

The decision to commit fully to spin appeared tailor-made for Mirpur’s slow and turning surface. From the first over to the fiftieth, the West Indies bowlers maintained disciplined lines, exploiting every hint of grip on the pitch. Hosein and Chase led the charge with control and precision, while Pierre, Motie, and Athanaze added variation through flight and pace changes.

The hosts, Bangladesh, found it difficult to accelerate against the relentless spin assault. Despite moments of resistance, the home side were kept in check throughout their innings.

In the second ODI of the three-match series, Bangladesh posted 213 for 7 in their innings. Soumya Sarkar top-scored with 45, while Rishad Hossain’s explosive 39 off 14 balls – including three sixes and three fours – lifted the total towards the end.

Before this, the closest instance of an all-spin innings came from Sri Lanka, who bowled 44 overs of spin against West Indies in 1996. The same number was recorded again by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 1998 and Australia in 2004. However, no team had ever completed all 50 overs without using a single pacer until this Mirpur clash.