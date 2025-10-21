Abbas Afridi to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes

The 12-team tournament will be played from 7 to 9 November, with Pakistan team set to travel on 5 November.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Abbas Afridi will captain Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, scheduled to take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

The 12-team tournament will be played from 7 to 9 November, with Pakistan team set to travel on 5 November.

As per the tournament format, the 12 teams have been divided into four groups of three. Pakistan are placed in Pool C and will play their group matches on Friday, 7 November.

Pakistan squad:

Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz

Non-traveling reserves:

Danish Aziz and Mohammad Faiq

