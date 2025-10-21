Mohsin Naqvi again asks India to collect Asia Cup trophy by attending ceremony

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi replied to BCCI’s letter, saying India can collect the Asia Cup trophy by attending the ceremony.

(Web Desk) - Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has responded to the letter sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

Sources said the BCCI had written to the ACC president requesting to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

Sources revealed that Mohsin Naqvi replied to the BCCI’s letter, stating that if they want the trophy, a ceremony could be arranged where it can be formally handed over.

The ACC has informed the Indian board that the trophy can be presented on November 10, according to sources.

It has been proposed that the trophy presentation ceremony take place on November 10.

Sources added that the ACC president took a firm stance, saying that a BCCI official may attend the ceremony along with one player to receive the trophy.

It is worth mentioning that after winning the Asia Cup 2025 final, the Indian team did not collect the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi. Following this, Naqvi sent the trophy back to the ACC office.

In response to the Indian board’s stubborn attitude, Mohsin Naqvi earlier remarked that if the Indian captain wants the trophy, he should come to my office and collect it himself.