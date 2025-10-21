Misbahul Haq likely to get key role in PCB

PCB is expected to appoint former captain Misbah-ul-Haq as Director of International Cricket Operations, following recent post advertisement.

Sources revealed that, for the first time, the eligibility criteria included a condition requiring candidates to be former Test or One Day International cricketers.

It is noteworthy that the PCB had previously suspended Director of International Cricket Operations Usman Wahla for mishandling the Pakistan-India dispute during the Asia Cup but later reinstated him.

