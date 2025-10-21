South Africa lose two quick wickets to reach 185-4 against Pakistan as day 2 ends

South Africa ended Day 2 on 185-4 against Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test after losing two quick wickets.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - South Africa scored 185 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the second day of the Rawalpindi Test,

In response to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 333, South Africa began their innings but lost their first wicket at a score of 22, when Ryan Rickelton was dismissed for 14 runs by Shaheen Afridi.

Tony de Zorzi scored 55, captain Aiden Markram made 32, while Dewald Brevis was out for a duck.

For Pakistan, debutant Asif Afridi took two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan claimed one wicket each.

Tristan Stubbs was batting on 68 and Kyle Verreynne on 10 at stumps.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their innings at 259 for five. Agha Salman, after some resistance, was trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj for 45. Saud Shakeel also fell to Maharaj after scoring 66, while Shaheen Shah Afridi was bowled by the same bowler for a duck.

Pakistan managed to add only 74 runs to their overnight total.

Maharaj who claimed seven wickets was recovering from a groin injury and missed the first test in Lahore.

Pakistan look to clean sweep the two-match ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 after defeating South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test at Lahore. The defeat ended a 10-match winning streak for the visitors.