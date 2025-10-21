Maharaj claims seven scalps as Pakistan dismissed for 333

Skipper Aiden Markram scored 32 runs and Ryan Rickelton 14 runs in the second session of the day as South Africa reached 86 at the tea break

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – South Africa were 86 for the loss of two openers at tea interval in their first innings on the second day of the second Cricket Test against Pakistan here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Skipper Aiden Markram scored 32 runs and Ryan Rickelton 14 runs in the second session of the day.

The visitors dismissed hosts 333 a few minutes before lunch. Spinner Keshav Maharaj was the wrecker-in-chief who captured seven wickets conceding 102 runs – his 12th haul of five wickets or more in Tests.

Maharaj, 35, was recovering from a groin injury and missed the first test in Lahore, which Pakistan won by 93 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed the second day on 259-5. Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel played vital roles in stabilising Pakistan’s innings. Saud completed his ninth Test fifty and shared a 70-run partnership with Agha, who contributed 45 off 76 balls, including five boundaries.

Their partnership was broken when Agha was dismissed by Maharaj. He struck again in his next over and removed Shakeel for 66 off 147 balls, which contained four boundaries.

Maharaj dismissed Shaheen Afridi for a duck to complete his five-wicket haul. He later claimed the wickets of Sajid Khan (5) and debutant Asif Afridi.

Skipper Shan Masood was the top scorer for Pakistan with 87. Openers Abdullah Shafiq contributed 57 and Imam-ul-Haq runs. Babar Azam with 16 and Muhammad Rizwan 19 were the other prominent scorers.

Pakistan look to clean sweep the two-match ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 after defeating South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test at Lahore. The defeat ended a 10-match winning streak for the visitors.