Pakistan aim for big score as South Africa seek quick wickets on Day 2

Pakistan aims for a big total on Day 2 of the second Test, with Saud Shakeel (47) and Salman Ali Agha (16) at the crease. Pakistan stands at 271/5 after 94.3 overs. Shan Masood scored 87 earlier.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan look to build on their strong position as they aim for a big total, while South Africa seek quick breakthroughs on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha resumed first innings for Pakistan as they have scored 47 and 16 as the hosts stand at 271 for five in 94.3 overs.

A day earlier, Pakistan captain Shan Masood missed out on his seventh Test century as Pakistan scored 259 for five in 91 overs against South Africa on the opening day.

Opting to bat first in the Test match, which saw left-arm spinner Asif Afridi making his Test debut for Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq provided a 35-run start to the innings before the left-handed batter Imam was bowled by Simon Harmer in the 13th over for 17 off 35 balls, including two fours.

Skipper Shan joined Abdullah and the pair ensured there was no further wicket before lunch or soon after, as Abdullah (57, 4x4s, 146b) fell on the stroke of the tea interval with Pakistan 146 for two in 50.5 overs. Babar Azam, after hitting three fours, was caught by de Zorzi for 16 off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj, who returned to play for South Africa after missing the first Test due to injury.

Shan was the next batter to return to the pavilion, scoring 87 off 176 balls, which included three sixes and two fours. With the new ball taken by the touring side after 84 overs, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan fell to Kagiso Rabada for 19 off 39 balls, hitting two fours.

For South Africa, Maharaj and Harmer bagged two wickets apiece.

