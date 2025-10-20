Shaheen Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's new ODI captain

Shaheen Shah Afridi named Pakistan’s ODI captain for South Africa series from November 4–8 in Faisalabad after Islamabad committee meeting.

(Web Desk) - Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the captain of Pakistan’s One Day International (ODI) team.

He will lead the side in a three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The ODI series will be played from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The decision to appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi was made during a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by Head Coach Mike Hesson, Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed, and members of the selection committee.

