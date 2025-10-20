Pakistan bat first against South Africa in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan won the toss, opted to bat in 2nd Test vs South Africa in Rawalpindi. Leading 1-0, Pakistan eye series whitewash. Asif Afridi debuts; SA make 2 changes. White-ball series to follow.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan look to winning the second Test of two-match series which is part of the ICC Test Championship 2025-27. The hosts are leading the series against the defending champions 1-0 after a 93-run victory in the Lahore Test.

The Shan Masood-led side has made one change in their squad as spinner Asif Afridi is set for his Test debut. Pacer Shaheen Afridi gave him the Test cap.

South Africa have made two changes in their squad.

On October 15, Pakistan beat ICC World Test Champions South Africa by 93 runs on the fourth day of the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, taking a 1-0 lead in the two- match series. The victory also brought an end to South Africa’s streak of 10 consecutive Test wins.

Chasing 277 for victory, South Africa were bowled out for 183 in their second innings.

Pakistan’s spinners once again played a decisive role, with Noman Ali and Sajid Khan sharing six wickets before Shaheen Shah Afridi wrapped up the innings with a fiery spell of fast bowling. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of four wickets.

The Test series will be followed by a six-match white-ball series comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

Also read: Pakistan mull third spinner as they look for South Africa sweep

Pakistan could include a third spinner against South Africa as the hosts try to sweep the series 2-0 in the second Test in Rawalpindi, head coach Azhar Mahmood said Sunday.