Second Test: Pakistan and South Africa teams hold practice session at Rawalpindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams on Sunday held intense training sessions here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the second Test match which will begin on Monday.

Players from both sides engaged in rigorous batting, bowling, and fielding drills. South African batsmen practiced to tackle the spin of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan who spun the home team to victory.

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the first Test at Lahore by 93 runs. Noman captured 10 wickets in the match for 191 runs while Sajid grabbed five scalps conceding 136 runs.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood also inspected the pitch conditions.

Pakistan is likely to retain the winning squad from the first Test.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has again allowed free entry to various enclosures in the stadium.

THE PITCH

The Rawalpindi Stadium pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, especially early in matches due to its harder surface and seam-friendly conditions. However, in recent years — particularly in Test matches — the nature of the pitch has varied, depending on how it's prepared.

In some recent Tests, the pitch has been flat and batter-friendly early on, offering little help to pacers. However, the pitch tends to slow down and assist spinners as the match progresses.

Pakistan has occasionally prepared spin-friendly tracks at Rawalpindi when playing subcontinent teams or when strategizing around their spin attack.

It seems the pitch for the second Test against South Africa will be spinner friendly as team coach Azhar Mahmood hinted his press conference of playing three spinners, suggesting the pitch may offer turn in the match.