South Africa have a plan to tackle Nauman and Sajid: Skipper Markram

Markram acknowledged Pakistani spinners’ effectiveness in local conditions but expressed the confidence in his team’s preparation and adaptability

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – South African captain Aiden Markram has said that his team has devised a strategy to counter Pakistani spinners duo Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan ahead of the second Test which starts here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he acknowledged Pakistani spinners’ effectiveness in local conditions but expressed the confidence in his team’s preparation and adaptability.

He said that the team discussed Nauman and Sajid during their meetings and has devised a clear plan to play against them. "We’ve trained hard here, and it’s very important for us to make a strong comeback and level the series," he stated.

Markram also praised Tony de Zorzi for his performance in the first Test at Lahore, saying, “He batted well, and all our players are motivated to deliver their best."

He said that the team has closely examined the pitch, and acknowledged that playing in these conditions is always challenging.