Final XI for second Test to be announced after assessing pitch: Azhar Mahmood

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) — Pakistan cricket coach Azhar Mahmood on Sunday expressed optimism that there will not be many changes for the second Test match against South Africa, and said the final line up will be announced after assessing the pitch.

Speaking at a press conference here, Azhar stated that the pitches prepared for this series were different from those used against the West Indies. "Even if we lose the toss, we’ll aim to score over 350 runs in the first innings," he added.

He said that the training camp held before the series was specifically aimed at improving the team’s ability to play spin bowling. "If we prepare these kinds of pitches, then we must also know how to play spin and be able to play a variety of shots."

Responding to a question about the performance of the batters, the coach said that in the first Test, all seven batters contributed runs. Four scored in the first innings, and three in the second — each played their role.

"Unfortunately, our lower order didn’t perform. We still expect runs from them because lower-order runs matter too. South Africa’s last four batters scored 90 runs," he noted.

Answering a question about the team combination, Azhar said the decision to play two fast bowlers in the first Test was criticised, even though Lahore’s pitch also supported the batters. He hinted that in the second Test, they might go with a 3-1 combination — three spinners and one fast bowler.

The coach emphasized that playing six Test matches at home is crucial. "Our goal is to win the Test Championship. This team has been playing together for a while; morale is high, the boys are satisfied and united — and that’s what matters when it comes to winning," he added.

Regarding criticism on social media, Azhar clarified: "People are attacking me online, claiming I said we don’t have quality spinners. I never said that. What I said was that we didn’t have spinners in the squad during the Bangladesh tour. I can name at least 10 promising spinners for the future."