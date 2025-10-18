PCB denies reports of Shaheen Afridi replacing Rizwan as captain

PCB denied reports of Shaheen Afridi replacing Mohammad Rizwan as captain; official squad to be announced after second Test.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a clarification regarding the reports about appointing Shaheen Afridi as captain in place of Mohammad Rizwan.

According to the PCB spokesperson, there is no information about any change in captaincy. The national squad will be announced after the second Test match.

Meanwhile, the official squad for the ODI and T20 series against South Africa is expected to be announced on Monday.

It is worth noting that media reports had suggested the possibility of Shaheen Afridi being appointed captain of the ODI team, replacing Mohammad Rizwan.

