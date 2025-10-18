New Zealand field first against Pakistan in crucial CWC25 clash

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup match vs Pakistan. Pakistan seeks their first win after rain washed out their England clash.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in a vital ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 clash in Colombo on Saturday.

Both the teams eye to win the match as the race for the semi-final heats up. New Zealand have secured a win after beating Bangladesh besides holding another point from the rain-affected game against Sri Lanka.

However, Pakistan are still searching for their first win of the tournament.

Fatima Sana's side would have bagged a win against England in their previous match, but rain washed away the dreams.

In the rain-curtailed game, chasing a target of 113 runs, Pakistan openers Maniba Ali and Omaima Sohail managed 34 runs in 6.4 overs before play was stopped again due to rain, leading to the match’s cancellation.

