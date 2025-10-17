Pakistan plans spin-friendly pitches for white-ball series against South Africa

Pakistan to prepare spin-friendly pitches for South Africa series; selectors consider adding extra spinner while finalising balanced white-ball squad.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan cricket team has finalised its strategy for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.

According to sources, the team management has decided not to prepare flat batting tracks for the series. The think tank has issued specific instructions to curators regarding pitch preparation, as the decision was made considering the South African batters’ strength on flat surfaces.

Sources said that the pitches will be designed to assist bowlers - particularly spinners - so the matches won’t be dominated by high scores on one-sided batting tracks.

Consultations are ongoing regarding the national squad for the series, and there is a strong possibility that an additional spinner will be included.

According to the selection committee, all white-ball specialists, including Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, are under consideration. No player essential to the team’s needs will be overlooked.

The committee added that all T20 squad members are available, and preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup have entered their final phase. The best available players will be selected to form a well-balanced squad for the upcoming matches.

Pakistan and South Africa will play T20 matches on October 28, October 31, and November 1, while the One Day Internationals (ODIs) are scheduled for November 4, 6, and 8.