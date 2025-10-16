PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan-South Africa T20Is and ODIs

Tickets for the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I and ODI series are now available across Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, with the PCB announcing detailed pricing

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The tickets for Pakistan vs South Africa T20I and ODI matches are now on sale across Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad with detailed pricing announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The excitement among fans has increased manifold after Pakistan’s victory in the opening Test.

Fans across Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad can now secure their seats for the much-anticipated white-ball leg of the tour.

The series begins with the first T20I on October 28 in Rawalpindi and concludes with the third ODI in Faisalabad on November 8.

For the T20I series, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the first match on October 28.

Ticket prices range from Rs400 for General Enclosure to Rs800 for VIP, while the Premium enclosure is priced at Rs700 and First Class at Rs600.

Seats in the PCB Gallery are available for Rs1,500, whereas a Platinum Box seat is set at Rs15,000.

In Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the second and third T20Is will take place on October 31 and November 1, regular tickets follow similar pricing — Rs400 (General), Rs600 (First Class), Rs700 (Premium) and Rs800 (VIP).

Exclusive enclosures include VIP Far End (Rs1,500), VIP New Pavilion (Rs2,000), and VIP Gallery (Rs2,500), offering fans an upgraded viewing experience at the iconic venue.

The three-match ODI series will be held at Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 6 and 8.

Tickets are attractively priced to accommodate a broad range of spectators: Rs400 for General, Rs600 for First Class, Rs800 for VIP, and Rs3,000 for VIP Ground Floor seats.