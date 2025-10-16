PCB to further tighten security as fan enters dressing room during Pakistan-South Africa Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced stricter security measures around dressing rooms at Gaddafi Stadium after a fan breached security during a Test match

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to enhance security measures around dressing rooms following a recent incident at Gaddafi Stadium.

The move comes after a fan of former captain Babar Azam breached security during a Test match between Pakistan and South Africa.

The young man jumped over a wall and managed to reach the dressing room, leaving players shocked by the unexpected presence.

Security personnel acted swiftly and took the individual into custody.

According to sources, a plan has been finalized to install protective fencing between the enclosures and the dressing rooms.

The aim is to ensure that spectators or unauthorised individuals cannot access restricted areas under any circumstances.

Pakistan beat South Africa by 93 runs in first Test

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered against the fan for trespassing into a restricted area and interfering in official matters.

Earlier, the PCB had restored the splendor of the Gaddafi Stadium with the free ticket policy.

The free ticket policy introduced by the PCB for cricket fans proved to be very successful, due to which an extraordinary number of spectators were seen in the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The enthusiasm of the people inside and outside the stadium was visible as there were a large number of spectators in the enclosures including Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood, Ramiz Raja, Abdul Qadir and Sarfaraz Nawaz.