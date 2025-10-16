Pakistan secures second spot in WTC standings after dominating win over SA

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test, climbing to 2nd in WTC standings with 100% PCT. Noman Ali's 10-wicket haul earned him Player of the Match.

(Web Desk) – With a thumping in first match of the two-Test series against South Africa, Pakistan jumped to the second spot in the World Test Championship standings.

The Shan Masood-led side has surged past Bangladesh, England, India and Sri Lanka to secure the second spot in the nine-team standings with 100 PCT and 12 points.

Australia continue to retain the top spot in the standings.

Speaking on a successful beginning to their WTC campaign, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood said, “I think you always have to start well. It's a great opportunity playing the team that won the previous (World) Test Championship (cycle).

“We are very excited to be back home, to be playing Test cricket, and to start off with a win. I think that's a great start. We've closed it off here today, and we're onto the next one.”

A day earlier, Pakistan beat ICC World Test Champions South Africa by 93 runs on the fourth day of the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The victory also brought an end to South Africa’s streak of 10 consecutive Test wins.

Chasing 277 for victory, South Africa were bowled out for 183 in their second innings.

Pakistan’s spinners once again played a decisive role, with Noman Ali and Sajid Khan sharing six wickets before Shaheen Shah Afridi wrapped up the innings with a fiery spell of fast bowling. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of four wickets.

Resuming their innings at 51 for two, South Africa lost Tony de Zorzi (16, 47b) in the first over of the day, with Shaheen making the early breakthrough. Tristan Stubbs followed soon after, dismissed by Noman for two.

Batting at number six, Dewald Brevis offered resistance with a run-a-ball 54, hitting six fours and two sixes. However, Noman struck again to dismiss Brevis in the 42nd over, completing his 10th wicket in the match.

Before lunch, Ryan Rickelton (45), who scored 71 runs in the first innings, was removed by Sajid Khan, as South Africa were six for 134 in 46.2 overs.

In the afternoon session, Sajid trapped Senuran Muthuswamy (6, 14b) leg-before, while Shaheen accounted for Kyle Verreynne (19, 48b, 1x4), Prenelan Subrayen (8, 8b, 1x4) and Kagiso Rabada (0, 2b) in quick succession. The effort sealed Pakistan’s third consecutive Test victory over South Africa at home.

Noman, who returned match figures of 10 for 191, was named player of the match for his outstanding all-round bowling display.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 October.